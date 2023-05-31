UK discount retailer B&M forecasts higher 2024 core profit















May 31 (Reuters) - British discount retailer B&M (BMEB.L) forecast higher 2024 core earnings on Wednesday as customers seek lower priced food and goods amid a cost-of-living crunch, after reporting an annual profit in line with its expectations.

B&M, which sells everything from toys to frozen food and garden furniture, reported adjusted core profit of 573 million pounds ($710 million) for the year ended March 25, down 7.4% from last year.

Like-for-like sales for its UK unit in the first nine weeks of the new financial year were up 8.3%.

Discount retailers have lately performed relatively better than mainstream peers amid cost of living pressures, as consumers became more price sensitive and their low cost base supported margins.

The company had expected 2023 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of between 560 million and 580 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8070 pounds)

