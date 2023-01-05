UK discount retailer B&M says sales rise in Christmas quarter















LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - British discount retailer B&M (BMEB.L) said comparable sales rose 6.4% in its key Christmas quarter, showing that shoppers sought out value options as they grappled with the cost-of-living crisis.

The FTSE 100 group, which sells everything from toys to frozen food and garden furniture from 1,100 stores in Britain and France, also said it intended to pay a special dividend of 20 pence per share in February.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle











