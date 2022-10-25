UK financial watchdog proposes rules to stamp out 'greenwashing'















LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog proposed new rules on Tuesday to stop consumers being hoodwinked by 'greenwashing', or exaggerated claims regarding environmentally-friendly investments.

"Greenwashing misleads consumers and erodes trust in all ESG products. Consumers must be confident when products claim to be sustainable that they actually are," said Sacha Sadan, the Financial Conduct Authority's director of environment, social and governance.

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Andrew Heavens











