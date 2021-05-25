Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK furniture retailer Made.com plans London flotation

Britain's Made.com, an online furniture seller, on Tuesday announced plans to list at least 25% of its shares on London's stock market.

Made.com, founded in 2010, said it planned to sell about 100 million pounds ($142 million) of new shares, while existing shareholders will also offload some of their stakes. The company will allocate a further 15% of its shares to be made available in an over-allotment option.

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are global co-ordinators on the deal.

($1 = 0.7051 pounds)

