Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

UK government urgently investigating website outage - spokesman

1 minute read

Britain's cabinet office is urgently investigating an internet outage which affected the government's website, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.

"It appears to be a wider issue, a global issue, affecting a number of non-government sites, and as you would expect Cabinet Office are investigating it as a matter of urgency," the spokesman said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 7:29 AM UTCAmazon to invest $3 billion to open data centres in Spain in 2022

U.S. tech giant Amazon (AMZN.O) plans to invest 2.5 billion euros ($3.04 billion) in new data centres in the Spanish northern region of Aragon that will open in mid 2022, the company said on one of its websites on Monday.

Retail & ConsumerUK government urgently investigating website outage - spokesman

Britain's cabinet office is urgently investigating an internet outage which affected the government's website, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.

Retail & ConsumerBAT hikes sales growth outlook amid shift to e-cigarettes
Retail & ConsumerUK retailers report strong May sales after lockdown ends
Retail & ConsumerAmazon and Facebook to fall under new G7 tax rules - Yellen