UK government urgently investigating website outage - spokesman
Britain's cabinet office is urgently investigating an internet outage which affected the government's website, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.
"It appears to be a wider issue, a global issue, affecting a number of non-government sites, and as you would expect Cabinet Office are investigating it as a matter of urgency," the spokesman said.
