UK households' long-run inflation expectations ease to 4.3% - Citi/YouGov

Shoppers walk next to the clubcard price branding inside a branch of a Tesco Extra Supermarket in London, Britain, February 10, 2022. Picture taken February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - British households' expectations for average inflation over the next five to 10 years eased to 4.3% in September, but still above the Bank of England's 2% inflation target, a monthly survey from Citi and YouGov showed on Friday.

Public expectations for inflation over the coming 12 months remained more stable at 6.2%, Citi said.

Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Alistair Smout

