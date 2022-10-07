UK households' long-run inflation expectations ease to 4.3% - Citi/YouGov















LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - British households' expectations for average inflation over the next five to 10 years eased to 4.3% in September, but still above the Bank of England's 2% inflation target, a monthly survey from Citi and YouGov showed on Friday.

Public expectations for inflation over the coming 12 months remained more stable at 6.2%, Citi said.

Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Alistair Smout











