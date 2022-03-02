UK online fashion retailers ASOS and Boohoo suspend sales in Russia

A woman poses with a smartphone showing the Boohoo app in front of the Boohoo logo on display in this illustration taken September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailers ASOS (ASOS.L) and Boohoo (BOOH.L) have both suspended sales in Russia after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Against the backdrop of the continuing war, ASOS has decided that it is neither practical nor right to continue to trade in Russia," an ASOS spokesperson said on Wednesday.

ASOS had already suspended sales in Ukraine as it became impossible to serve customers there.

A spokesperson for rival Boohoo (BOOH.L) said it had also suspended sales in Russia. It does not serve Ukraine.

Reporting by James Davey Editing by Mark Heinrich and David Goodman

