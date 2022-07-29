UK probes fashion groups ASOS, Boohoo, Asda over 'green' claims

A keyboard and a shopping cart are seen in front of a displayed ASOS logo in this illustration picture taken October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday it was investigating fashion brands ASOS (ASOS.L), Boohoo Group (BOOH.L) and George at Asda over eco-friendly and sustainability claims by the companies.

"Should we find these companies are using misleading eco claims, we won't hesitate to take enforcement action – through the courts, if necessary," the UK's Competition and Markets Authority said.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

