1 minute read
UK probes fashion groups ASOS, Boohoo, Asda over 'green' claims
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday it was investigating fashion brands ASOS (ASOS.L), Boohoo Group (BOOH.L) and George at Asda over eco-friendly and sustainability claims by the companies.
"Should we find these companies are using misleading eco claims, we won't hesitate to take enforcement action – through the courts, if necessary," the UK's Competition and Markets Authority said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.