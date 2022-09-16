UK retail sales fall by much more than expected in August

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A man carries a Union Jack themed shopping bag as he walks along an empty shopping street in Blackpool, Britain, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - British retail sales fell last month by much more than expected, with a broad-based decline across all of the main retail sectors contributing to the biggest decline in volumes since December 2021, official data showed on Friday.

Retail sales volumes plunged by 1.6% in monthly terms in August, the Office for National Statistics said - worse than all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to a 0.5% fall.

"All main sectors - food stores, non-food stores, non-store retailing and fuel - fell over the month," the ONS said.

"This last happened in July 2021, when all legal restrictions on hospitality were lifted."

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James

