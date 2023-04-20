UK retailer Dunelm's sales rise on robust demand during winter















April 20 (Reuters) - British homeware retailer Dunelm Group Plc (DNLM.L) reported a 6% rise in quarterly sales on Thursday as higher gas bills forced shoppers to stock up on energy-efficient products during the winter months.

Dunelm, which runs more than 179 stores across the UK and a digital platform, said there was also a strong start to its new spring lines as it added products focused on sustainability, and items such as window dressings and garden decorations.

The London-listed company said it expected lower gross margins in the second half due to two planned sale events.

The company, which sells furnishings ranging from cushions and bedding to kitchen equipment, posted total sales of 423 million pounds ($526.47 million) for the 13 weeks ended April 1, 2023, compared with 399 million pounds a year earlier.

Dunelm said it expected its full-year profit before tax to be in line with current market estimates at 185 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8035 pounds)

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami











