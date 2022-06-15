UK retailer WH Smith sees annual results at top end of analysts' forecasts

A person wearing a mask exits a branch of WH Smith in London, Britain, December 1, 2021. Picture taken December 1, 2021. REUTERS/May James

June 15 (Reuters) - British retailer WH Smith (SMWH.L) on Wednesday forecast its annual performance would be at the higher end of analysts' expectations as more people travel to work and tourists return.

The company, which has stores in travel hubs and sells everything from books and sandwiches to Bluetooth headphones, said the trading in the third quarter ended June 11 was ahead of the 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; editing by Milla Nissi

