Factbox: UK retailers raising staff pay amid cost-of-living crunch

Shoppers cross the road at Oxford Circus, in the centre of London's retail shopping area, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Retailers in Britain are looking to increase pay and attract staff in a tight labour market, as workers are increasingly taking to strike action amid a cost-of-living crisis in the country.

Here are some pay rises and perks implemented by retailers operating in Britain as rising inflation rates hit 9.9% in August:

LIDL GB

German-owned discount supermarket Lidl GB said on Sept. 22 it will from Oct. 1 pay workers outside of London a minimum of 10.90 pounds an hour, up from 10.10 pounds, and workers in London a minimum of 11.95 pounds, up from 11.30 pounds. Says annual rise is 10% to 14.5%. read more

MARKS & SPENCER

Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) said on Sept. 21 it would pay a minimum of 10.20 pounds, up from 10.00 pounds, from Oct. 1. Says annual rise is 7.4%. read more

SAINSBURY'S

Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) said on Sept. 13 it will from Oct. 16 pay a minimum of 10.25 pounds, up from 10.00 pounds, and 11.30 pounds in London, up from 11.05 pounds. Says pay increase this year is 7.9%. read more

TESCO

Retailer Tesco (TSCO.L) in September started to offer better perks to its workers including free food and essentials. read more

JOHN LEWIS

British retailer John Lewis said on Aug. 31 it would recruit 10,000 Christmas staff at its department stores, Waitrose supermarkets and online operations, adding that all its workers would receive free meals in the period. read more

ALDI UK

German-owned discount supermarket group Aldi UK said on July 25 it would pay a minimum of 10.50 pounds and 11.95 pounds in London - rises of 4% and 3.5% respectively - from September. read more

MORRISONS

Morrisons on June 10 said it would pay a minimum of 10.20 pounds from October, with London workers paid a minimum of 11.05 pounds. read more

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru and James Davey in London; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.