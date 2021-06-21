Retail & Consumer
UK shopper numbers down 3.1% last week, hit by rain -Springboard
1 minute read
LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Shopper numbers across Britain fell 3.1 % in the week to June 19 compared with the previous week, dented by widespread rain, researcher Springboard said on Monday.
It said shopper numbers, or footfall, was down 22.8% compared with the same week in 2019, before the pandemic started to disrupt traffic.
Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.