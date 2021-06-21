UK shopper numbers down 3.1% last week, hit by rain -Springboard

People shop in the Selfridges department store on Oxford street, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in London, Britain April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Shopper numbers across Britain fell 3.1 % in the week to June 19 compared with the previous week, dented by widespread rain, researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said shopper numbers, or footfall, was down 22.8% compared with the same week in 2019, before the pandemic started to disrupt traffic.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden

