Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Retail & ConsumerUK shopper numbers down 3.4% last week after previous week's surge - Springboard

Reuters
1 minute read

Shopper numbers across Britain fell 3.4% in the week to April 24 versus the previous week which had benefited from the reopening of non-essential stores in England and Wales after three months of COVID-19 lockdown, researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said shopper numbers, or footfall, last week was 19.9% below the 2019 pre-pandemic level.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 10:31 AM UTCU.S. auto dealers are winners as chip shortage lifts vehicle profits

Mike Bowsher shakes his head in wonder when he hears yet another customer at one of his Buick-GMC dealerships near Atlanta has agreed to pay full sticker price of more than $71,000 for a top-of-the-line GMC Yukon XL Denali SUV that is still being assembled at a General Motors (GM.N) factory.

Retail & ConsumerUK retail sales surge before lockdown easing, borrowing leaps, too
Retail & ConsumerAmazon and Nestle join public-private plan to save world's forests
Retail & ConsumerMattel mulls tapping into NFT craze after Barbie drives quarterly sales
Retail & ConsumerU.S. Supreme Court curbs FTC's power to recoup ill-gotten gains