Shopper numbers across Britain fell 3.4% in the week to April 24 versus the previous week which had benefited from the reopening of non-essential stores in England and Wales after three months of COVID-19 lockdown, researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said shopper numbers, or footfall, last week was 19.9% below the 2019 pre-pandemic level.

