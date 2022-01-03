UK shopper numbers fall 15% week-on-week post-Christmas - Springboard data

People carry shopping bags as they look for bargains in the traditional Boxing Day sales in Liverpool, Britain, December 26 , 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Footfall across all British retail destinations fell 15% in the week to Dec. 31 versus the previous week, with the biggest drop seen in shopping centres, according to data compiled by analysts at Springboard.

There were, however, 5.2% more shoppers on the high street on New Year's Eve than on Christmas Eve, a reversal of the situation a year ago, Springboard said on Monday.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Clarke

