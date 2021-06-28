Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK shopper numbers flat last week on variable weather -Springboard

A shopper walks down the street in London, Britain December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Shopper numbers across Britain fell 0.2% in the week to June 26 compared with the previous week, held back by variable weather, researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said shopper numbers, or footfall, were down 25.3% compared with the same week in 2019, before the pandemic started to disrupt traffic.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden

