People shop in the Selfridges department store on Oxford street, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in London, Britain April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Shopper numbers across Britain rose 0.5% in the week to May 15 versus the previous week, with an increase in footfall on high streets more than offsetting declines at retail parks and shopping centres, researcher Springboard said on Monday.

Footfall versus the same week in 2019 was down 28.1%, it said.

