UK supermarket Morrisons sales fall in 'fragile' market

A shopper leaves with her groceries at the Morrisons supermarket in Bradford City center, January 9, 2003. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons said its underlying sales fell 6.4% year-on-year in its latest quarter, in what it called "a very fragile and difficult consumer environment."

The UK's fourth largest grocer said its total revenue including fuel rose 2.6% to 4.6 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) over the 13 weeks to May 1, while core earnings rose 14.5% to 71 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8223 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.