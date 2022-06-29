1 minute read
UK supermarket Morrisons sales fall in 'fragile' market
LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons said its underlying sales fell 6.4% year-on-year in its latest quarter, in what it called "a very fragile and difficult consumer environment."
The UK's fourth largest grocer said its total revenue including fuel rose 2.6% to 4.6 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) over the 13 weeks to May 1, while core earnings rose 14.5% to 71 million pounds.
($1 = 0.8223 pounds)
Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James
