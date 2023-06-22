UK supermarket Morrisons says Q2 sales up 1%

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons retained its financial guidance for the year as it reported a 1% increase in second quarter underlying sales.

The group, the UK's fifth largest grocer, said total sales excluding fuel rose 3.1% to 3.7 billion pounds ($4.7 billion)over the 13 weeks to April 30.

Morrisons said it was re-iterating guidance for core earnings, or EBITDA, to be up at year end, and for debt to be lower.

($1 = 0.7856 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.