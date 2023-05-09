UK watchdog probes Deloitte audit of UK clothing retailer Joules















LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Britain's accounting watchdog said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into Deloitte's audit of clothing retailer Joules Group plc.

The Financial Reporting Council said its investigation is in relation to Deloitte's audit of Joules for the year ended 30 May, 2021.

Deloitte UK said it will co-operate fully with the FRC investigation and that it remains committed to the highest standards of audit quality.

Joules, whose shares had been listed in London, went into administration last year and was later acquired by Next Plc (NXT.L).

The retailer had been struggling with its finances, profitability and cash generation as consumers turned cautious about discretionary spending amid a cost of living crisis.

