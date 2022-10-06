Ukraine's central bank says inflation reaches 24.4% y/y in Sept















KYIV, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Consumer prices rose 24.4% year-on-year in September after 23.8% in August, the National Bank of Ukraine said on Thursday.

"The main factors of increasing inflationary pressure remain the consequences of hostilities and the Russian occupation, as well as carryover effects from the hryvnia exchange rate correction," the bank said in its monthly report.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said last month that inflation could reach 30% in 2023.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.