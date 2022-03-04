1 minute read
UK's Asda to remove Russian products from sale
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s Asda has followed other UK supermarket groups in removing products originating from Russia from its stores and online following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Rivals Morrisons, Sainsbury's (SBRY.L), the Co-operative and the John Lewis Partnership have already announced similar moves. read more
Aldi also said on Friday it was withdrawing its Russian vodka from sale. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by James Davey; editing by Paul Sandle
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.