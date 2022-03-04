UK's Asda to remove Russian products from sale

A worker pushes shopping trolleys at an Asda store in West London, Britain, April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s Asda has followed other UK supermarket groups in removing products originating from Russia from its stores and online following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rivals Morrisons, Sainsbury's (SBRY.L), the Co-operative and the John Lewis Partnership have already announced similar moves. read more

Aldi also said on Friday it was withdrawing its Russian vodka from sale. read more

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Paul Sandle

