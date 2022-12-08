UK's On The Beach says founder and CEO Cooper to step down















Dec 8 (Reuters) - Packaged holidays provider On The Beach (OTB.L) said on Thursday its chief executive officer (CEO) and founder Simon Cooper will step down within the next 12 months and will be replaced by finance chief Shaun Morton.

The company said the timing of Morton's appointment as CEO would depend on the appointment of an experienced CFO, and Cooper would remain on the board as a non-executive founder director.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.