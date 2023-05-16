UK's Boohoo profit halves as shoppers squeezed















LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo (BOOH.L) reported a halving of annual core earnings as shoppers were hit by a cost-of-living crisis and many returned to physical stores post-pandemic.

Sales at Boohoo and rival ASOS (ASOS.L) surged during COVID-19 when high street rivals were closed by lockdowns.

But supply chain issues, higher product returns, competition from rivals like Shein and accelerating living costs have hit them hard.

Boohoo said on Tuesday it made adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), its key profit measure, of 63.3 million pounds ($79.9 million) in the year to Feb. 28 - slightly ahead of analysts' consensus forecast of 62.1 million pounds but down from the 125.1 million pounds made in 2021-22.

Revenue fell 11% to 1.77 billion pounds.

Boohoo does, however, expect an improved performance in its new financial year.

It forecast 2023/24 revenue would be flat to down 5%, with a focus on profitable sales, and adjusted EBITDA of 69-78 million pounds, in line with market expectations.

Last week ASOS, which overhauled its business model last year, reported a first half loss and forecast a further decline in sales, hammering its shares.

Shares in Boohoo are down 53% over the last year.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.