BT Group Plc (BT.L) is in talks with Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and Sport streaming app DAZN to divest a stake in its television unit BT Sport, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday. (https://bit.ly/3xzlmJo)

A British broadcaster is also involved in the discussions and potentially leading the bidding, the report said, citing City sources.

BT Group declined to comment. Amazon and Disney did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.