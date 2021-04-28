Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Retail & ConsumerUK's BT Group in talks to divest stake in television unit -The Telegraph

Reuters
1 minute read

BT Group Plc (BT.L) is in talks with Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and Sport streaming app DAZN to divest a stake in its television unit BT Sport, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday. (https://bit.ly/3xzlmJo)

A British broadcaster is also involved in the discussions and potentially leading the bidding, the report said, citing City sources.

BT Group declined to comment. Amazon and Disney did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · April 27, 2021 · 11:32 PM UTCStarbucks sales miss estimates, shares drop despite rosier forecast

Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) missed quarterly sales estimates on Tuesday, sending shares down 2%, even though the coffee chain raised its annual forecast for revenue and profit on the expectation that more customers will return as they get vaccinated.

Retail & ConsumerHasbro toys to get more expensive as costs surge
Retail & Consumer3M warns of higher costs due to supply chain disruptions
Retail & ConsumerUK's BT Group in talks to divest stake in television unit -The Telegraph

BT Group Plc (BT.L) is in talks with Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and Sport streaming app DAZN to divest a stake in its television unit BT Sport, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday. (https://bit.ly/3xzlmJo)

Retail & ConsumerAmid confusion, NTSB to release report on Texas Tesla crash as soon as possible