UK's Domino's Pizza Group names new CEO

July 13 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group (DOM.L) said on Thursday Andrew Rennie, who has served as the Europe chief for a major franchise operator of the pizza chain, will join the UK firm in August as its chief executive.

Rennie will take over from Elias Diaz Sese, who has been serving as Domino's Pizza Group's (DPG) interim CEO since October 2022. The group owns, operates and franchises Domino's stores in the UK and Ireland.

Rennie has held several roles at Domino's Pizza Enterprises in over two decades, including being CEO of its European business from 2014 to 2020. The Sydney-listed company holds exclusive master franchise rights for the Domino's brand across 12 markets including Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Germany and Luxembourg.

Sese will step down from this role on Aug. 7 and stay on as non-executive director, DPG said.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.