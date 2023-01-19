UK's Dr Martens warns on profit after U.S distribution centre issues















Jan 19 (Reuters) - Dr Martens Plc (DOCS.L) on Thursday warned on annual profit and revenue after the British bootmaker faced operational issues at its new distribution centre in the United States.

The company said it now expected a revenue growth of 11%-13% on an actually currency basis for the year ending March, lower than the previous forecast of a jump in high-teens.

Dr Martens said its third quarter was weaker than expected as operational issues at its new Los Angeles distribution centre led to lost wholesale revenue and additional costs, reducing its 2023 core profit by 16 million pounds to 25 million pounds ($19.7 million-$30.8 million).

($1 = 0.8108 pounds)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu











