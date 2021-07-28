Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK's ITV not interested in BT Sport, no comment on Channel 4 - CEO

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV (ITV.L) is not interested in buying a stake in BT Sport (BT.L), although it is keen to collaborate with the sports broadcaster and remains committed to live sport, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"It's not the kind of acquisition we would do but collaboration, cooperation with BT Sport absolutely," Carolyn McCall told reporters after the group's first-half results.

When asked separately about Channel 4, the publicly owned but ad-funded British broadcaster that the government is considering selling, McCall declined to comment.

