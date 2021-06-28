UK's Javid wants COVID restrictions lifted as soon as possible

People wear protective masks as they walk with suitcases through the city centre, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester, Britain, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Britain's new health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday he wanted the remaining COVID-19 social restrictions to be lifted as soon as possible.

Javid is due to update lawmakers later on whether restrictions should be removed on July 19 as the government previously indicated or whether the full reopening could be brought forward.

"I want to see those restrictions lifted as soon as we can as quickly as possible," he told reporters. "There's no going back and that's why we want to be careful during that process, and I'll have more to say about this during my statement."

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.