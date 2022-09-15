UK's John Lewis sinks to loss as cost of living crisis weighs

Branding for John Lewis is seen on its store in London, Britain March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - British retailer the John Lewis Partnership swung to an underlying first half loss and said the outlook for the rest of the year was "highly uncertain" due to the cost of living crisis' impact on discretionary spending.

The employee-owned group, which runs John Lewis department stores and the Waitrose supermarket chain, said on Thursday it made a loss before tax and exceptional items of 92 million pounds ($106 million) in the six months to July 30, having made a profit of 69 million pounds in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.8681 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey, editing by Elizabeth Piper

