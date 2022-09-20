Britain's Kingfisher first-half profit falls 30%, big-ticket sales 'resilient'

General view of a B&Q DIY store, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Chiswick, London, Britain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Kingfisher (KGF.L) reported a 29.5% fall in first-half underlying profit but said it was seeing resilience in outdoor and 'big-ticket' category sales trends despite the cost of living crisis.

The group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said on Tuesday it made an adjusted pretax profit of 472 million pounds ($539 million) in the six months to July 31, a touch ahead of analysts' average forecast and versus 669 million pounds in the same period last year when its performance was boosted by the pandemic.

Total sales fell 2.8% on a constant currency basis to 6.81 billion pounds, while like-for-like sales fell 4.1%. However, the group said it had won market share.

Kingfisher said it had made an encouraging start to trading in its third quarter, with like-for-like sales to Sept. 17 down 0.7% on the year but up 15.2% on a three-year basis.

It said third-quarter trading was consistent with the full year 2022-23 adjusted pretax profit guidance of about 770 million pounds set out at the start of the year.

However, it has run several trading scenarios to take into account the potential for a more uncertain economic environment.

It said these point towards profit outcomes of 730 million pounds to 770 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8757 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Louise Heavens

