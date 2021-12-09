UK's Made.com warns on profit as supply chain issues delay revenue

Made.com web site is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed logo in this illustration taken June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Dec 9 (Reuters) - UK online furniture retailer Made.com (MADE.L) on Thursday issued a profit warning for 2021 as increased supply chain disruptions were expected to delay up to 45 million pounds ($59.41 million) of revenue to 2022.

Made.com, which made its stock market debut in June, now expects revenue for 2021 to be 365 million pounds to 375 million pounds, down from 410 pounds estimated earlier. It forecast a core loss of 12 million pounds to 15 million pounds, while raising its 2022 guidance by the same amount. (https://refini.tv/3rLYkic)

($1 = 0.7575 pounds)

Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

