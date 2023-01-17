UK's McBride sees operating loss in first half















Jan 17 (Reuters) - McBride (MCB.L) on Tuesday forecast half-year adjusted operating loss before exceptional items as the British cleaning products maker raised prices to deal with energy, employment and raw material costs.

Still, the group said it returned to profitability on an operating basis in the final two months of the first half.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











