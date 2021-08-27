Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK's Morrisons plans shareholder vote on CD&R deal in early October

Shoppers walk past a branch of the food retailer Morrisons in west London, Britain, January 7, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Aug 27 (Reuters) - British supermarket chain Morrisons (MRW.L), at the heart of a $9.5 billion bidding war, plans to hold a shareholder vote on the offer from U.S.-based private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) around Oct. 5, it said on Friday.

The company last week backed a 285 pence per share offer from CD&R, dropping a 272 pence per share bid from a consortium led by SoftBank Group-owned (9984.T) Fortress Investment Group. read more

The court and shareholder meetings on the Fortress offer, initially scheduled for Friday, have been adjourned to Oct. 5, Britain's fourth-largest grocer said in a statement.

The meetings on the higher CD&R offer are likely to take place on or around the same day. The Morrisons board last week said it intends to unanimously recommend the CD&R offer.

Morrisons' stock price has hovered around the 290 pence level after agreeing to the CD&R offer on Aug. 19, reflecting the possibility that Fortress or any other suitor might come back with another offer.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

