UK's Morrisons wants CD&R to have more time to consider counter offer

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - British supermarket Morrisons (MRW.L) said on Friday it has asked the Takeover Panel to extend an August 9 deadline for suitor, U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), to consider a takeover offer for the group.

Earlier, Morrisons said it had agreed to an improved takeover offer worth 6.7 billion pounds ($9.3 billion) in cash from a consortium led by Fortress Investment Group.

Morrisons has now postponed an August 16 shareholder meeting to vote on that offer and set a new date of August 27.

