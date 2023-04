LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - British education group Pearson (PSON.L) said it was on track to meet annual guidance after a strong start to the year, and said it would also deliver 120 million pounds ($150 million) of cost efficiencies this year.

($1 = 0.8019 pounds)

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle











