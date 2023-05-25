UK's Pets At Home targets further profit growth in medium term















May 25 (Reuters) - Pets At Home Plc (PETSP.L) said on Thursday it would target a 10% profit growth in the medium term after it announced a share buyback programme worth 50 million pounds ($63.11 million) as Britons splurged on essentials and veterinary services for their furry companions.

The company plans to build a pet care platform to integrate its products and services, and invest further in its pet care centres, it added.

Pet ownership, which saw a surge during the pandemic, continues to rise as people opt to get a companion for their furry friends. However, high household bills have limited customer spending on toys and accessories.

The company, which leads the 7.2-billion-pound UK pet care market with a 24% share, said it expects its 2024 underlying profit before tax to come in at 136 million pounds, in line with analysts' consensus.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

