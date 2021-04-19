Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK's Prince William says Super League breakaway would damage soccer

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain's Prince William, President of the English Football Association, on Monday criticised the planned breakaway Super League proposed by 12 European soccer clubs, saying he shared fans concerns about the idea.

"Now, more than ever, we must protect the entire football community – from the top level to the grassroots – and the values of competition and fairness at its core," the prince, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, wrote on Twitter.

"I share the concerns of fans about the proposed Super League and the damage it risks causing to the game we love," added the tweet which was signed "W", meaning it had come from the prince himself.

