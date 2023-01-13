UK's Revolution Beauty says accounting probe shows many concerns















Jan 13 (Reuters) - An independent investigation into Revolution Beauty Group's (REVB.L) accounts found several concerns, including over certain historical sales, inventory provisioning methods and personal loans made by a former CEO, the company said on Friday.

The British company's former chief executive, Adam Minto, had stepped down from the post in November amid the accounting probe.

Minto could not immediately be reached for comment.

