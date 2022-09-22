UK's Sainsbury's agrees 500 mln stg sale of stores to LXi REIT

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) has exchanged contracts with LXi REIT (LXIL.L) on a deal to sell 18 stores in southern England for 500 million pounds ($562 million), the property investor said on Thursday.

The companies had said on Wednesday that they were in talks on a sale and leaseback deal.

($1 = 0.8897 pounds)

