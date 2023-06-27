UK's Sainsbury's doing everything to keep prices low -director

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - British supermarket Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) is doing everything it can to keep prices low, its food commercial director said, providing evidence to a lawmakers committee which is looking into food and fuel inflation and retail profits.

"We're doing absolutely everything we can to keep prices as low for customers as possible," Sainsbury's food commercial director Rhian Bartlett said on Tuesday.

Reporting by James Davey and Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.