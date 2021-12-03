Retail & Consumer
UK's Sainsbury's postpones Christmas parties due to Omicron emergence
LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) has postponed all Christmas parties until the new year due to the emergence of the coronavirus Omicron variant.
"We have...asked all of our teams to postpone their celebrations until the new year and we will make sure that no one is out of pocket as a result of this decision," Chief Executive Simon Roberts said in a statement.
