UK's Sainsbury's halts sale of products 100% sourced from Russia

Branding is seen on a shopping trolley at a branch of the Sainsbury's supermarket in London, Britain, January 7, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) has removed from sale all products that are 100% sourced from Russia in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it said on Friday.

The retailer said it will no longer sell two products – Russian Standard vodka and Karpayskiye black sunflower seeds. On Thursday rivals the Co-operative (42TE.L) and Morrisons both delisted Russian Standard vodka. read more

Sainsbury's said it will re-name Chicken Kiev to Chicken Kyiv to show solidarity with Ukraine. The Ukrainian capital was known as Kiev under Soviet rule but Ukrainians call it Kyiv.

Sainsbury's, Britain's second-largest grocer behind Tesco (TSCO.L), also said it would donate 2 million pounds ($2.7 million) to charity to help with the humanitarian crisis.

($1 = 0.7536 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey Editing by Alistair Smout and David Goodman

