UK's Sainsbury's in talks to sell stores worth 500 mln stg

Trolleys stacked together inside a Sainsbury’s supermarket in Richmond, west London, Britain, June 27, 2022. Picture taken June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) is in talks to sell 18 stores in southern England to property investor LXi REIT (LXIL.L) for about 500 million pounds ($568 million).

LXi REIT said on Wednesday it was in talks with the grocer over a sale and leaseback deal, which it would seek to fund through a mix of new equity and debt.

It said it would discuss with potential investors the possibility of an equity raise to part fund the acquisition.

($1 = 0.8807 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James

