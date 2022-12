Dec 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Superdry (SDRY.L) said on Thursday it had an encouraging start to the second half of fiscal 2023 thanks to record online jacket sales, after the fashion retailer reported first-half revenue growth of 3.6%.

