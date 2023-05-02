UK's Superdry in talks with investors over 20% equity raise















LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Struggling British fashion brand Superdry (SDRY.L) is in "positive" talks with investors regarding an equity raise of up to 20%, it said on Tuesday.

Responding to a media report it planned to raise about 15 million pounds ($18.7 million), Superdry said founder and CEO Julian Dunkerton plans to participate in the equity raise and provide a material underwriting commitment.

Shares in Superdry have fallen 33% so far this year.

($1 = 0.8008 pounds)

