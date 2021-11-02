Under Armour raises annual revenue, profit forecasts on steady demand

Customers exit an Under Armour store in New York City, U.S., November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc (UAA.N) raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts on Tuesday, as people seek comfortable casuals and athletic wear with their pandemic-hit social life still irregular and offices yet to open.

Athletic apparel makers, including Nike (NKE.N) and Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE), have booked outsized sales benefits from people turning to healthy living, working out more and preferring comfortable and casual clothes to dressier apparel.

Analysts have said the athletic wear boom could last at least through next year, even as the market is concerned that consumers will shun workout clothes for more formal clothing as they return to offices.

Under Armour forecast 2021 adjusted earnings per share to reach about 74 cents, compared with its prior range of 50 cents to 52 cents. Analysts on average expect profit per share of 55 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The athletic apparel maker forecast 2021 revenue to increase about 25%, compared with its previous forecast in low twenties. Analysts on average expect revenue growth of 22.7%.

Net revenue increased to $1.55 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.43 billion a year earlier. IBES data from Refinitiv showed analysts had expected $1.48 billion in revenue.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

