Unilever starts search for new chair - Bloomberg News















June 5 (Reuters) - Unilever (ULVR.L) is looking for a replacement for Chair Nils Andersen whose term is scheduled to end next year, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Unilever declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The consumer goods giant said in January CEO Alan Jope will be replaced by Hein Schumacher from July, followed by an announcement in late May that Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly would leave the company next year.

Unilever, one of the biggest consumer companies in the world with more than 400 brands ranging from detergent to ice cream, has appointed executive search firm Spencer Stuart to scout for Andersen's replacement, according to the Bloomberg report.

Spencer Stuart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Andersen, who has been in his role since 2019, is nearing the end of his term as Chair under UK corporate governance guidelines.

Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











