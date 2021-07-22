Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Unilever CEO says fully committed to Israel amid Ben & Jerry's row

2 minute read
1/2

Tubs of ice-cream are seen as a labourer works at Ben & Jerry's factory in Be'er Tuvia, Israel July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

July 22 (Reuters) - Unilever's (ULVR.L) Chief Executive on Thursday said the company was "fully committed" to Israel, days after coming under pressure in the country over a decision by its subsidiary Ben & Jerry's to end ice cream sales in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"I think if there's one message I want to underscore ...it's that Unilever remains fully committed to our business in Israel," CEO Alan Jope told investors during an earnings call.

He added the group had made substantial investments in the country over the past decade and was invested in its startup culture and social programs.

"This was a decision taken by Ben & Jerry's and its independent board. .....and we always recognize the importance of that agreement."

Ben & Jerry’s is known for its commitment to social justice and was acquired by Unilever in 2000 in a deal that allows it to operate with more autonomy than other subsidiaries.

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned Unilever of “severe consequences” from Ben & Jerry’s decision, calling it an anti-Israel step.

The decision has also led to a clash between Unilever and Ben & Jerry's independent board.

($1 = 3.2704 shekels)

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · July 21, 2021 · 6:13 PM UTCCoca-Cola leans on early pandemic lessons to prepare for Delta variant hit

Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) will rely on its pandemic-tested strategy of focusing on bigger brands and doubling down on its supply chain to combat a potential impact from the Delta variant of the coronavirus, its finance chief said on Wednesday.

Retail & ConsumerApple to upgrade budget handset to 5G, drop iPhone Mini from 2022 lineup -Nikkei
Retail & ConsumerSurging commodity costs put Unilever margins in spotlight
Retail & ConsumerBritain, free of COVID curbs, could see revival of local stores - Barclays
Retail & ConsumerUK's government is working closely with sectors hurt by COVID isolation rules