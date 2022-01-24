Retail & Consumer1 minute read
Unilever shares gain after activist investor Peltz builds stake
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Unilever's (ULVR.L) shares rose 5% on Monday following reports activist investor Nelson Peltz has built a stake in the consumer goods maker, as its strategy comes under scrutiny after effectively abandoning the pursuit of GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK.L) consumer healthcare business.
Peltz's activist hedge fund, Trian Partners, has built an unspecified stake in Unilever, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday. New York-based Trian is known for proposing operational fixes at its portfolio companies. read more
Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.